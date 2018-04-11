Trending
 

PlayStation Store is doubling down on discounts for PS Plus members

The big savings event is back

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for PlayStation Plus members: the Double Discount sale on the PlayStation Store. 

From now until April 25, PlayStation users will have the chance to save up to 40% on select titles on the PlayStation Store, while PlayStation Plus members will have the chance to save up to 80% on the very-same titles. 

The list of games on sale is extensive and although they’re not exactly the freshest titles around, it’s a good chance to pick up something you’ve had your eye on for a long time for cheap.

Save big

Some standouts include Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year edition for up to 70% off – bringing the price down to £7.49 – and Destiny 2 for 32% off – bringing the price down to a more palatable £37.39 (as long as you’re not averse to odd numbers that is).

This sale is also a pretty good chance to pick up some new PlayStation VR games as titles like Batman Arkham VR and The Inpatient are both in the sale for less than £20 each for PS Plus members.

And if the news that Spyro is making a remastered return has you all worked up, Sony’s 40% discount on Crash Bandicoot N.Sane trilogy for its Deal of the Week may be of interest. 

