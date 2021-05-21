Play your PS5 and Nintendo Switch on Cineworld cinemas giant screens

Have you ever wanted to play your favourite video game on the big screen? We mean the really big screen. Cineworld has just announced that it will be offering you and your mates the chance to do just that across many of its cinemas in the UK.

Using Cineworld’s state-of-the-art projection and sound you and your mates will be able to immerse yourselves in a wide selection of the latest games. Even if you don’t own the most up-to-date consoles, the venue will let you hire out a selection of different options for an additional cost - finally giving you the chance to swing through New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales or race against your friends in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If this is something you’d be interested in, you might want to act fast and head to Cineworld’s official page . This is currently a limited opportunity on offer until July 8, 2021. However, if it’s successful we might just see Cineworld and other brands offer this service all year round.

How much does it cost?

The price of the experience will depend on which cinema you are hoping to hire out and whether or not you’re bringing your own console and games. You can find out which ‘Group’ your local Cineworld falls into on the official website, and the prices are as follows (for a 2 hour play session):

Sunday - Thursday (11AM -8PM) Friday - Saturday (11AM -8PM) Group 1 £119 for 20 people (£5.99 per additional person) £119 for 20 people (£5.99 per additional person) Group 2 £119 for 20 people (£5.99 per additional person) £200 for 20 people (£9.99 per additional person) Group 3 £139 for 20 people (£6.99 per additional person) £260 for 20 people (£12.99 per additional person)

At these prices, you’ll probably want to look at spreading the cost with a few friends wherever and whenever you visit - though we imagine playing something multiplayer like Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Mario Kart will be worth that premium for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.