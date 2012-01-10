Olympus outs new superzoom bridge camera duo

Olympus has added two new superzooms to its bridge camera line-up

Olympus has unveiled two new ultra zoom bridge cameras to sit into its UZ range of models.

The SP-620UZ delivers 21x optical zoom, while the top-of-the-range SP-720UZ features a 26x optical zoom lens.

With a 35mm equivalent focal length of 26-676mm, the 26x optical zoom on board the SP-720 is joined by the 25-525m equivalent zoom on board the SP-620.

A number of automatic aids are also featured, including Multi-Motion Movie IS (on the SP-620UZ) and HDR Backlight Adjustment (on the SP-720UZ only) to help exposure when shooting against the light.

Featuring the 14 million pixel CMOS sensor on the SP-720UZ, the SP620UZ houses a 16 megapixel CCD sensor.

Full HD video recording is available on the SP-720, while the 620 is capable of 720p video recording.

Above: Olympus SP620-UZ

Creativity

A host of creative Magic Filters, such as "Punk," "Pop Art," "Pin Hole" and "Miniature" can be applied to both stills and movie. 3D photo shooting is also available. In camera panoramas is also included.

Advanced Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology, for capturing people's faces is available on the SP-620, while Intelligent Auto Mode and AF tracking along with Scene Mode is available on both models.

Both cameras are compatible with Eye-Fi wireless memory cards for automatic wireless uploading of images to PCs or websites.

A 3 inch 460k dot LCD screen can be found ont he 720, while a 230k dot screen is featured on the 620.

The Olympus SP-720 UK price is set for around £229.99 and will be available from late March 2012, while the SP-620UZ price is £179.99 and will be available from February.