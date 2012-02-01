Nikon announces J1 and V1 cashback deal

Nikon has announced its latest cashback promotion, which affects the Nikon J1 and V1 compact system cameras.

Customers buying either model or lens combination between 2nd February and 2nd April 2012 will be able to claim back £50 cashback.

All claims must be received by the 30th April 2012 in order to qualify.

The Nikon 1 system comprises of the Nikon 1 V1 and Nikon 1 J1 cameras, which were announced in September 2011.

They are the first mirrorless models from the company, with both featuring a 10.1 million pixel sensor, EXPEED 3 processor and the new Nikon 1 lens mount.

Nikon 1 differences

Several key differences mark the duo, with the J1 being the entry-level model. The V1 features an electronic viewfinder and higher resolution screen, while the J1 houses an in-built flash.

There were mixed reactions to the pair upon their release, but the J1 has since gone on to top the compact system camera best-seller list, according to figures published by Nikon.

Currently, the Nikon V1 UK price is around £650-£700 with a single lens kit, or £800 for the twin kit. Meanwhile, the Nikon J1 UK price is around £400 for the single lens kit, or £550 for the double.