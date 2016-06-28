Wileyfox Sparks back into life with a trio of affordable handsets

British smartphone manufacturer Wileyfox has announced a trio of new budgets handsets at its London launch event, the Wileyfox Spark, Spark + and Spark X.

The Spark is the entry level 5-inch, 720p offering with a rather attractive £89.99 price tag. That gets you a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 2,200mAh battery, 8MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.

Not exactly a stellar line up then, but considering the price tag it's a promising spec sheet. If you fancy a little bit more oomph though, you'll want to check out the £114.99 WileyFox Spark +.

You get the same 5-inch 720 x 1280 display and quad-core processor, but on the Spark + it's backed up by 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal space and a 13MP rear snapper. The 2,200mAh battery, microSD slot and 8MP front camera all feature too.

Supersize me

If you fancy a bit more screen real estate, the 5.5-inch WileyFox Spark X may be more up your street. For the still low price of £129.99, you get a 720p resolution, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal space, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

All three handsets are dual SIM, have 4G connectivity and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cyanogen 13.0 OS on the top, which adds functionality and customisation options while keeping the core essence of Google's platform at its heart.

The Spark + is on pre-registration today with delivery in 4 weeks, and the WileyFox Spark X will follow a week after that.