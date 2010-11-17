Virgin Media offering Nokia 6700 slide

Nokia's pink 6700 Slide - picture says it all

Virgin Media has added the Nokia 6700 Slide to its £8.50 a month tariff offerings – and the handset comes in shocking pink.

The handset has a built in 5MP and can record video – as well as having access to photo sharing sites.

Virgin Media is offering the handset on an £8.50 per month tariff for 24 months, which includes 100 minutes and 100 texts.

Thanks for the memory

A 2GB memory card is included – although the phone can take up to 16GB memory cards.

Apparently the phone also offers an 'intuitive' web browser, which presumably means it has an address entry bar and shows up web pages.

Did we mention that it comes in shocking pink?