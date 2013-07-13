UK-exclusive 'Glamour Red' HTC One handset now available

The reds are invading, all the way from Taiwan

If the premium silver aluminium casing surrounding the HTC One isn't enough to ignite your inner fashionista, then get a load of this Glamour Red device available to buy in the UK now.

Announced last month as a UK exclusive, the newly crimsoned device is up for grabs only at Phones 4U.

The device with the eye-catching paint job is available on contracts from EE, Vodafone, Orange and T-Mobile from £31 a month.

That'll get you 500MB of 4G data from EE with unlimited texts and minutes, but it'll cost a whopping £119 on top for the device itself.

Bragging rights

As you'd expect, everything else about the phone remains the same.

It boasts the same quad-core processor, innovative Ultrapixel camera, full HD 4.7-inch screen and all of the other features that made the HTC One our top-rated phone on earth.

As we said, there are no official plans to make the Glamour Red HTC One available outside the UK, so snap one up and lord it over people around the world on your holidays this summer.

Via AndroidCentral