The next iPhone camera might have the same megapixels as the iPhone 4S

Every iPhone since the iPhone 4S - including the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus - has used an 8-megapixel sensor in its camera.

And according to the latest reports, the next iPhone - be it the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 or something else - will continue that tradition.

This rumor began when Taipei analyst Jeff Pu downgraded his financial expectations for iPhone camera supplier Largan Precision Co. this year, saying the firm faces limited potential for growth because Apple isn't upgrading the iPhone 6S's camera sensor, Taipei Times reports.

This isn't to say that iPhones' cameras haven't improved since the 4S, as they certainly have - just not in the megapixels department.

The latest rumors specifically regarding the iPhone 6S's camera said in January that the next iPhone will pack a dual-lens camera with optical zoom and a 3D pressure sensor.

That report, too, came from Taiwanese media sources, so make of it what you will.

Via G for Games