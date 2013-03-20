Samsung Galaxy S4 ditches octa-core in UK to favour 4G

If you were ready to rub your iPhone-owning mate's face in your eight-core toting Samsung Galaxy S4 it looks like you're going to be out of luck, with the handset sporting the quad-core chip destined for UK shores.

We already know that the Galaxy S4 will be available in two variants, one sporting an quite ridiculous octa-core processor and the other a far more modest quad-core offering.

A Samsung spokesperson told TechRadar: "Samsung Galaxy S4 is equipped with a 1.9GHz Quad-core AP or a 1.6GHz Octa-core AP. The selection of AP varies by markets.

"In the UK the Galaxy S4 will be available as a 4G device with a 1.9GHz Quad Core Processor."

4G > eight cores?

Initially it was thought the UK would be treated to the delights of the octa-core Galaxy S4, but Samsung never officially confirmed it and the UK press release only mentioned the processor in the spec list which featured the caveat "the selection of AP will be differed by markets".

The upshot to this is it looks like Britain is destined to get the 4G-toting Samsung Galaxy S4 as default, so while we may not have the gloating prowess of a super-sized processor you will at least be able to harness the super speedy network.

Although if you're not with EE you'll have to wait until later this year for other networks to launch their LTE offerings.

