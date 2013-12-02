Samsung Galaxy Note 3 won't be going gold - only joking, of course it will

This just in from our existing-phones-in-different-colours correspondent: looks like Samsung is going to release the Note 3 in both red and white gold next year.

Update: Samsung's confirmed that the Note 3 is now available in Rose Gold White, Rose Gold Black and Merlot Red, although it's yet to be confirmed where you can actually buy the new colours.

It's getting to the point where if you want to stand out from the gadget pack, you'd be better off going for a plain old black handset.

Via Sammobile

