Ultra-portable Bluetooth mobile speakers

Mobile users can blast out music from their phones anywhere through the latest wirefree Bluetooth speakers from Bluetooth specialist Parrot .

The Parrot PARTY is a small, portable Bluetooth stereo speaker set that runs off a rechargeable battery (or mains) rather than feeding off a mobile's battery pack. The PARTY's battery promises up to four hours playback.

The Parrot PARTY will stream music wirelessly in stereo from any stereo Bluetooth A2DP-supporting handset, or in mono from other Bluetooth phones. It also has standard inputs for plugging in MP3 and CD players.

The Parrot PARTY set weighs in at 620g and is 23cm wide. It has 2x3W speakers and uses Parrot's own Stereo Widening and Virtual SuperBass audio technology to boost sound quality.

The device is available this summer in white for £79.99. A black version is due in the third quarter.