Nokia Lumia 928 gets official, heading to the US on Verizon

The Nokia Lumia 928 has made its official debut, bringing Windows Phone 8 and souped-up camera capabilities to Verizon.

It comes as literally no surprise to anyone after Nokia's own adverts pipped the announcement to the post.

The Nokia Lumia 928 pushes Nokia's PureView camera tech, offering image stabilisation that Nokia promises makes the handset top of the low-light shooting pops.

There's a Carl Zeiss lens and xenon flash on board too, which Nokia thinks means "you can leave your digital SLR at home" - we'll reserve judgement til we take a few of our own snaps on it though.

Luminescent

Other nifty features on the Lumia 928 include a 4.5-inch OLED display replete with Gorilla Glass right to the edges of the handset, built-in wireless charging (which requires a peripheral), Nokia Here for mapping and Nokia Music.

The Lumia 928 is running Windows Phone 8 and will run on Verizon's 4G LTE network - it's also rocking a tri-microphone set-up for high quality audio recording up to 140db.

If all that sounds good to you, you can pick the handset up direct from Verizon from May 16 - if you buy it soon as, you'll also get a $25 credit to use in the Windows Phone Marketplace.

No word on the Lumia 928 coming to other countries as yet, nor any inkling on price.