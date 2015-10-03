New images show off Microsoft's next flagship phones

Now that Apple and Google have had their fun with their 2015 flagship smartphone launches, it's Microsoft's turn: the company has a special media event scheduled for Tuesday when we're expecting to see some new kit.

The event is likely to focus on the Surface Pro 4, but there's a chance we'll finally see some brand new Windows 10 Mobile phones as well - and a fresh batch of prototype photos have found their way onto the web.

This is our best look yet at the rumoured Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL handsets. The headline news from the pictures is that both phones appear to be boasting a triple LED flash; it also looks like the 950 is going to be available with dual SIM capabilities in some parts of the world.

Mobile future

There have already been plenty of leaks in the run-up to Tuesday's event: as is par for the course these days, we know just about everything there is to know about the 5.7-inch 950 XL and 5.2-inch 950.

The XL is the larger, more premium option of the two, but we're expecting 20MP cameras in both devices and USB Type-C connectivity across the board. The Lumia 950 is said to be rocking a Snapdragon 808 CPU while the Lumia 950 XL goes with a Snapdragon 810.

Perhaps most importantly these phones will give us our first look at Windows 10 Mobile - and our first indication of whether there's still hope for Microsoft's OS when it comes to smartphones.