Moto X may come in a Pure Edition spinoff with stock Android KitKat

Motorola might not be tied directly with Google anymore, but that isn't stopping the company from creating its own stock Android version of the new Moto X.

The Verge reports the smartphone maker will release a new version of the Moto X called the Pure Edition this September. This purported device will come unlocked with a version of Android KitKat devoid of Motorola's self made apps such as Moto Display's power saving features or Moto Assist, which dictates your text messages.

The device will supposedly even be unbranded making it one of the stealthiest Android devices. As with Google Play devices users also expect to get software updates more quickly without having to wait for approval from carriers or manufacturers to tweak their packaged apps.

Packaged deal

Other than the repackaged operating system, the Pure Edition Moto X will likely be very similar to the original.

The new Moto X features a 5.2-inch, 1080p Full HD screen, which is a step up from the 4.7-inch, 720p display of the original Moto X. Motorola latest flagship device has also been updated with a new metal frame and leather back options for users customizing their handset through the Moto Maker.

Internally the smartphone packs a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 processor quad-core CPU with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Moto X's cameras aren't much to write about, but users will be able to take good photos with the 13MP rear camera and 2MP front snapper.

Of course, the biggest selling point of the Moto X is its affordable $499 (£419.99, about AU$534), which makes the device a steal considering it uses the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8.