iPhone beats Blackberry blue in July

Apple's iconic iPhone thrashed its rivals to become biggest selling smartphone in the US during July - and it's even holding its own when competing with regular mobiles too.

The iPhone outsold RIM's Blackberry and every single Palm model during that month, according to iSuppli. It also beat individual models from Nokia, Samsung and equalled sales of LG's Chocolate.

The iPhone is proving particularly popular among male under 35s, Reuters reports.

iSuppli says it expects Apple to sell 4.5 million iPhones by the end of the year, rising to 30 million by 2011.