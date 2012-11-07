LG Optimus L9 arrives in Europe

The LG Optimus L9 has touched down in Germany, where consumers can purchase the smartphone online SIM-free.

Available for €299 (around £240) on Amazon, LG has been slow to roll out the Optimus L9 to Europe, making it available in Asia and the US first.

It's the most powerful handset in the Korean firm's L-Style range, with the disappointing LG Optimus L7, and rather uninspiring Optimus L3 already on sale in Britain, while the Optimus L5 remains pretty anonymous.

Middle of the road

LG lifted the lid of the Optimus L9 at the end of August, revealing its 4.7-inch True IPS display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 5MP camera and Android 4.0 innards.

There's nothing here to get the heart racing, but if LG keep the Optimus L9 at a competitively low price it could turn out to be a decent mid-range phone – we just hope it works better than the L7.

LG may have cannibalised the Optimus L9's sales though; with the Google Nexus 4 boasting far superior specifications and starting at just £239 SIM-free, we're not sure who would plump for the L9.

We have contacted LG to find out if the Optimus L9 will make it across the channel to Britain, and we'll update this article once we hear back.

