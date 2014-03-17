iPhone 6 may be the smartest phone yet with an array of new sensors

The pieces of the iPhone 6 puzzle are steadily coming together and the latest we're hearing is that Cupertino may pack its next handset with an array of smart sensors.

Sun Chang Xu, chief news analyst at ESM-China, claims that sources close to the matter have said the iPhone 6 will come with pressure, humidity and temperature sensors.

Apple's iWatch could also arrive with some of these sensors – it's already rumoured to have one for blood pressure - while iOS 8 is believed to be arriving with support for a range of new sensors too.

A recent, though unconfirmed, leak suggests the new OS will come with Apple's fitness-tracking app HealthKit, so it wouldn't be absurd to see some other environmental sensors on the next iPhone as well.

Sensitive

And let's remember that Samsung got in there well ahead of Apple, packing the Samsung Galaxy S4 with a barometer and sensors for humidity and temperature.

"The whole sensor field is going to explode," were Tim Cook's works last year. "It's a little all over the place right now… with the arc of time it will become clearer."