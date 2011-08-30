HTC Sense 3.5 debuts in video demo

A video demo of HTC Sense 3.5 has surfaced, with the updated version of the Android overlay bringing a snazzy new lock screen and more polished look to the UI.

The main homescreen has changed a bit; gone is the traditional launcher bar of yore, replaced by two single buttons – one to launch the phone dialler and the other to take you into the app menu.

There's also a nice, neat left-aligned widget dock of which we approve, as well as more mature-looking transitions and graphics plus a whole new and exciting lock screen.

The software is not a million miles from the current version, HTC Sense 3.0, and should land on Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) handsets and above.

The handset in the video looks to be the lady-friendly HTC Bliss which we're not convinced will be getting a UK release; other handsets tipped to launch with the software include the rumoured HTC Vigor and HTC Holiday.

We're expecting the update to be announced at IFA 2011 this week, so of course we'll be bringing you our own hands on HTC Sense 3.5 review just as soon as we can.

From XDA.cn via SlashGear