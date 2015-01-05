Grab a cheap iPhone, iPad and more as Phones 4U's stock goes up for auction

Late last year Phones 4U went into administration. The sudden closure of the high street phone shop meant that a lot of its stock remained unsold – until now.

To recoup some of its losses, Phones 4U's stock is being put up for sale as a liquidation auction, which means canny shoppers could get their hands on some of the latest smartphones for rock bottom prices.

The auction includes over 600,000 items including iPad Air, iPhone 5, Beats headphones and games consoles.

The price is right

Right now a Sony PlayStation 3 500GB console with controller is going for £125, with an iPhone 5C 8GB sitting at around £187.

As this is an auction those prices are likely to rise, however you should still be able to get a substantial saving. With over 600,000 lots you may be able to find a real bargain that no one else has noticed.

You can bid online, and the auctions close on Tuesday January 6. You'll need to arrange collection and there may be auctioneer fees, so factor that in when bidding.