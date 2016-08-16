Google's FaceTime-beating Duo is now on Android and iOS

Google is taking on the likes of FaceTime and Skype with its brand-new messaging app for iOS and Android.

Duo is a free app for 1-to-1 video calling that makes speaking to friends and family easier on mobile devices than using Google's already popular Hangouts service.

Duo also boasts a new feature called Knock Knock, which shows a live video of the person on the other end before you pick up.

Google's blog post says this feature is to "make calls feel more like an invitation rather than an interruption".

The app is also end-to-end encrypted to ensure your phone is secure when using it.

Duo will ask for your phone number and access to your phone's contacts list, but you won't have to sign up for anything.

Depending on your location, you may be able to download the app now from either the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. If not, Google has said the service should be rolling out around the world in the next few days.