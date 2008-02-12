Flash support for iPhone coming soon

The lack of Flash support in the Apple iPhone and iPod touch regularly leaves gaping holes in the middle of websites featuring online animations and videos when you’re surfing the web. But now new reports are saying Flash support for Apple devices isn’t far off.

According to GearLive, support for Flash content for the Apple iPhone and iPod touch is finally on the way. "Reliable sources" have told GearLive that Flash support is coming "very, very soon".

Why no Flash support so far?

Various rumours have contemplated the reasons why Apple has chosen not to include Flash support so far.

Some suggest Apple didn’t want to become dependent on third party developers, while others reckon that playing Flash videos would draw too much power, severely affecting battery life.

In other Flash-related news, Opera’s latest mobile internet browser Opera Mobile version 9.5 now offers Flash support, the firm announced at Mobile World Congress.