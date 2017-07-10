Trending
 

One remote to rule them all: Logitech Harmony Elite price slashed by Amazon

By Digital home  

Banish your army of little remote warriors

null

Got smart devices up to the eyeballs? Remotes for every single one? Would you rather you had just one super-smart control to rule them all? Then checkout the Logitech Harmony Elite pack – which has conveniently for you had its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The remote control lets you command up to 15 home entertainment and smart home devices from a single clicker, whether they're your TV, Blu-ray player or Philips Hue connected bulbs:

The top offer bags you the remote and the accompanying hub for £112.49 – a massive reduction on Amazon's usual £227 asking price. But if you're just after the hub, that's up for grabs too for £53.99

As more and more items in our homes jump on the smart wagon, a single device like this will make you the Gandalf of smart home wizards, letting you banish the army of remote's you'd otherwise need to the netherealm of the loft.

