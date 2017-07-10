One remote to rule them all: Logitech Harmony Elite price slashed by Amazon

Got smart devices up to the eyeballs? Remotes for every single one? Would you rather you had just one super-smart control to rule them all? Then checkout the Logitech Harmony Elite pack – which has conveniently for you had its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The remote control lets you command up to 15 home entertainment and smart home devices from a single clicker, whether they're your TV, Blu-ray player or Philips Hue connected bulbs:

The top offer bags you the remote and the accompanying hub for £112.49 – a massive reduction on Amazon's usual £227 asking price. But if you're just after the hub, that's up for grabs too for £53.99.

As more and more items in our homes jump on the smart wagon, a single device like this will make you the Gandalf of smart home wizards, letting you banish the army of remote's you'd otherwise need to the netherealm of the loft.