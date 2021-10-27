One of the world's best electric toothbrushes is under £100 in this Black Friday flash sale

You can pick up the Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush for just £99.95 at AllBeauty right now – cheaper than we've ever seen it before, and a saving of £200.05 off AllBeauty's usual price. It's a superb early Black Friday deal, and won't last for long.

We're expecting to see some great Black Friday electric toothbrush deals this year, but this early offer is an early contender for the deal of the year. The Oral-B Genius X earned a place in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes thanks to its smart location detection, which works out which part of your mouth you're currently brushing and gives you real-time feedback to improve your technique.

The Oral-B Genius X sold for £339.99 when it launched in June 2019, but like all electric toothbrushes, it's dropped in price significantly since then. We've never seen it this cheap before though, even at Amazon, where it usually hovers around the £130 mark.

Today's best Black Friday toothbrush deals

The Oral-B Genius X isn't the only electric toothbrush on offer right now. In fact, there are already big Black Friday savings on a wide range of brushes and accessories, so we've rounded up the very best right here.

In the UK, Superdrug has already begun its Black Friday sale by slashing the price of electric toothbrushes, WaterPik flossers, and replacement brush heads. There's a great range to choose from (though remember that very few retailers sell electric toothbrushes for the full RRP).

Boots will launch its Black Friday sales soon, but it already has some impressive deals on electric toothbrushes, with a price match promise that you won't find them cheaper elsewhere. You can order online for home delivery, or use click-and-collect to get it even sooner, which is handy.

More Oral-B Genius X deals

