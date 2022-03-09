Of course Apple is charging $150 for a Thunderbolt cable

Audio player loading…

The Apple Studio Display was announced at the March 2022 event and while it looks like a super impressive display - especially when it's backed up by an M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio - you're going to have to pay a lot of money for accessories.

This is most clear when it comes to its cables. As reported by MacRumors, the Studio Display comes with a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable out of the box. That's actually a decent length for a display cable, especially if you plan on keeping your PC on your desk while you work anyway. But if you need something longer, well, it'll cost you.

Apple has a 3 meter Thunderbolt 4 cable listed on its store for $159. That's right, for almost two hundred bucks, you can get a longer display cable. We get that Thunderbolt cables in general are pretty expensive, but $159 for a cable is just outrageous.

Is it worth it?

Then again, if you do need a 3 meter Thunderbolt 4 cable, there aren't really many options out there. A lot of Thunderbolt cables max out around 2 meters (6.4 ft), and a cable at that length will run you about $70 on Newegg.

Is that extra length worth doubling the asking price? I don't think so, but if your setup really does demand that your PC is set up a whopping 9 feet away from your display, then it doesn't seem like you really have a choice anyway, at least until third-party 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cables flood the market - and that is only a matter of time.

Of course, when you look at how Apple is charging $129 for its 1.8 meter cable, the upcharge for doubling the length doesn't really seem that bad. But here's a bit of a pro tip when it comes to cables for your PC. As long as you're buying a Thunderbolt Certified cable, it doesn't really matter where it comes from. Our advice is going to be to buy the cheapest cable you can find that supports the Thunderbolt 4 specification.

Just like with the gold-plated HDMI cables at your local Best Buy, you really don't need the fancy one to get the job done. Trust me.