O2 is about to let you roam across Europe at no extra cost

Your summer holiday might be a bit cheaper this year, as O2 has announced that from June 15 it’s letting you use your allowance of minutes, texts and data at no extra cost in 47 European countries.

This includes major travel destinations like France, Spain and Germany, among many others – in fact, it accounts for most of Europe.

Not coincidentally however, the change arrives on the very same day that EU roaming charges are being abolished, so all networks are going to be offering similarly free roaming - at least until the UK officially leaves the EU in 2019.

In fact, EE has already announced a similar scheme, while Vodafone’s been letting you roam free for over a month, and Three has made free roaming a major selling point of its network for years.

Automatic, but only in Europe

It’s also worth noting that O2’s free roaming service only applies to Europe. If you plan to travel further afield to the US or Australia for example Three still has it beat.

O2’s free roaming service will be automatic for new and existing Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go and business customers, so when you’re abroad you can just call, text and browse as if you were at home.

The full list of free roaming countries for Pay Monthly and business customers includes Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Vatican City.

Pay As You Go customers get the same selection minus Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Monaco and Switzerland.