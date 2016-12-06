Nvidia’s GTX 1060 now comes with the HTC Vive’s best VR shooter

Nvidia has a new offer on the go for those buying GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060 graphics cards (or systems containing them), with a choice of one of three free indie games being offered, including the virtual reality shooter which some have described as the best reason to buy the HTC Vive.

So if you were thinking of buying a GeForce GTX 1060 for VR gaming, doubtless the freebie you’ll want to bag is said shooter Raw Data, with its robot-blasting, hugely immersive action.

Note that only the GTX 1060 is recommended by Nvidia for this game as VR-ready – particularly seeing as Raw Data isn’t exactly the least demanding VR title going – but even if you’re picking up the GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti, there are two other possible indie freebies up for grabs. Namely Maize and Redout.

Corny jokes

Maize is a quirky first-person adventure with a large dose of humor and plenty of puzzles, along with characters that include sentient corn – yes, you read that right – and a grumpy robot teddy bear. And Redout is a tribute to old school racing games such as the classic WipeOut.

As Nvidia makes clear, the freebie comes with any of the aforementioned graphics cards, or select PCs or notebooks which run with those GPUs.

To clarify, you can pick one of the three games, with the offer starting today and running out on January 30, 2017. To claim the freebie, after your product has shipped you’ll get an email with a code which you’ll need to pop online and redeem.