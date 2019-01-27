Novak Djokovic vs Rafa Nadal live stream: how to watch Australian Open final online

The minute that Roger Federer crashed out of the 2019 Australian Open, the writing was really on the wall for a Novak Djokovic vs Rafa Nadal men's final. The top two players in world tennis are looking to add to their astonishing haul of Grand Slams and we've compiled this handy guide for watching the 2019 Australian Open final on TV or by live stream online, no matter where you are in the world. You can even watch it for FREE in some areas.

Although it's a hard one to call, Djokovic will be the bookies favorite heading into Sunday's final. Since returning to form in 2018, he's been utterly formidable and a win in Melbourne will be his third consecutive major win. His semi-final match was a destruction job of Frenchman Lucas Pouille, which followed a walkover win against the injured Kei Nishikori. He'll be fresh and confident of winning his seventh Australian Open - the most of any male player in the history of the game.

Australian Open 2019 final - where and when The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park in - you guessed it - Melbourne, Australia. The men's final is taking place right now! It started at 7.30pm local time. So that was 8.30am GMT, 3.30am ET, 12.30am PT. Or 9.30am in Djokovic and Nadal's native Serbia and Spain respectively.

But don't count out the awesome Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard hasn't yet dropped a set in a 2019 Australian Open campaign that has included wins over Tomáš Berdych and Federer's young vanquisher Stefanos Tsitsipas. Although he's always looked more confident on clay, Nadal did win here in 2009 and will be characteristically desperate to take home yet another trophy.

So will it be a repeat of the 2012 final where Novak won in five sets? Or can Nadal get his own back? Whatever happens, it's sure to be an exciting crescendo to the tournament so make sure you're tuned into a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream by following one of the options below.

Live stream the Djokovic vs Nadal Australian Open final from anywhere in the world

For your tennis watching options in the Australia, the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

How to live stream the Australian Open tennis for FREE in Australia

Channel 9 has secured the rights to broadcast all the action from the Australian Open for 2019 - a change from the norm, as 7 has had it up until now. So for those with access to the channel it's as easy as switching on the TV or using the app to enjoy all the action. There's also the option of using a VPN as described above if you're away from home and still want to catch that Australian Open coverage.

How to watch the Australian Open 2019: US live stream

For US residents, the Australian Open action will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. For live streaming on the move, subscribers can watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.

How to live stream the Australian Open in the UK

This year UK residents will be able to catch the Australian Open action via Eurosport which has secured the broadcasting rights to the tennis Grand Slam event. Its final coverage starts at 8am. That means you'll need to have a subscription to enjoy everything from your TV. This can be attained via Sky, Virgin Media, TVPlayer and the Eurosport app to name but a few options. It costs £9.99 per month, or £4.99 if you commit to a whole year. Alternatively, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (or fancy getting one), then it has an offer where you can get six months of Eurosport for just 1p per month. Outstanding value if you're a big tennis fan, as the service also has the rights to show the French Open later in the year (inevitably another Nadal final). Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can get a 30-day FREE trial to Prime Video , too! Not in the UK this fortnight? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

The best way to stream the Australian Open 2019 in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although this is obviously a paid-for service. It includes access on mobile and tablets via the Sky Go app. If you want to catch it but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

