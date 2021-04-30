Noise-cancelling headphones deals: save big on Bose and Sony cans

On the hunt for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Then these excellent deals are well worth a look, with some of the best Sony and Bose headphones seeing some hefty discounts.

The deal we're most excited about is on the Sony WH-1000XM4 – which we've crowned the best headphones of 2021 overall. Right now, you can get these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones for just £290 at Amazon, saving you nearly £60. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in your region.)

There are plenty of other deals to choose from, though. We've listed the best discounts we've spotted below:

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £349 £290 at Amazon

Save £59 – Grab the best headphones of 2021 for less with this excellent deal from Amazon. They come with class-leading noise cancellation, an incredible audio performance, and an intelligent 'speak to chat' feature that pauses your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £218 at Amazon

Save £111 – The best selling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are still a great choice, even though they've now been usurped by the WH-1000XM4. These headphones feature fantastic active noise cancellation tech, great audio, and 30 hours of battery life – and this deal brings them very close to the lowest price we've ever seen.



Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £229 at Amazon

Save £120 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with £120 off, they're a steal. This discount only applies to the Arctic White colour variant and includes a free headphones stand to sweeten the deal.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £239 at electricshop.com

Save £110 - This excellent deal brings the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 tantalizingly close to their lowest ever price, with both the silver and black versions discounted. For your money you're getting adjustable noise cancellation, excellent sound, and a sleek design.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £259.99 £189 at Amazon

Save £70 – Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. This excellent deal also includes a flight adaptor and a headphones stand, making it an absolute bargain.



Not in the UK? Check out the best deals we've found in your region below: