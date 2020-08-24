No SIM only deals can compete with this unlimited data plan for £18 a month

When it comes to choosing new SIM only deals there is a lot of choice, even just amongst the main four networks - EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone. But for as long as we can remember, Three has taken our top spot.

With Three, you can currently land yourself unlimited data, calls and texts while only paying £18 a month to get it. Compared to all of the other unlimited data SIM only deals out there, you're saving a good £2 to £7 a month.

With that combo of affordable pricing and lack of caps, Three looks hard to beat right now. Of course, there are a lot of strong competing offers. You can get 100GB of data with iD Mobile for just £15 a month or if you don't mind relying on cashback, Vodafone can get you 100GB of data for an effective £9.75.

However in our eyes, Three has the best SIM plan right now. You can find out more about it below.

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Three has been offering this pricing for a long time now, beating out the competition when it comes to unlimited data. All you have to pay is £18 a month and you get no caps on your calls, texts or data. Too expensive? Three has a cheaper option below if you don't mind dropping your data cap.

Prefer something cheaper from Three?

Three | 12 months | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month

The above too expensive? Three has another great choice available right now that comes with far lower monthly bills. Go with this plan instead and you'll pay just £6 a month while scoring a healthy 4GB of data. That will get you through a month's worth of internet searches, social media and more - just don't go too big on video streaming.

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding