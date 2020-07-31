Nintendo Switch deals back in stock at GameStop and Very but move fast

The Nintendo Switch is in stock in the US and the UK this weekend, so your wait for a new handheld / fully fledged Nintendo console has come to an end. GameStop are offering up high value bundles for $519 in the US, and Very selling both the console by itself for £279.99 and with Animal Crossing for £319 in the UK.

That price tag may look a little large for US shoppers - but you're getting good value here. With Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller included here, these bundles have been designed to fend off scalpers and reserve Nintendo Switch stock for the players. Neither the US or UK Nintendo Switch deals will last long, though, so you'll have to hurry to grab yours.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves. For now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch deals in stock in the US

Nintendo Switch Neon | Animal Crossing | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Minecraft | Pro Controller: $519 at GameStop

This is a lot to pay for a Nintendo Switch in stock this weekend, but you're actually getting good value here. With three big name games and a Pro Controller included, GameStop is making sure only the fans are buying their new Switch stock to avoid scalpers here.

Nintendo Switch Gray | Animal Crossing | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Minecraft | Pro Controller: $519 at GameStop

You'll also find the Gray Nintendo Switch in stock at GameStop this weekend as well. Offering up the same bundle as above, we'd move quickly on this one to avoid disappointment.

Nintendo Switch in stock in the UK

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue: £279.99 at Very

Very have stock of the Nintendo Switch in red and blue this weekend, but you'll have to move fast. This is a great price, so hungry punters will be heading straight to checkout.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £319.99 at Very

Been waiting to get your hands on your own deserted island? Very currently has stock of the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This will be a hot offer, so be sure to click fast if you've had your eye on this console for a while.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

