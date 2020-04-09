Nintendo Switch in stock at Game: grab this Mario Kart bundle before it's too late

Nintendo Switch bundle deals have been incredibly hard to get hold of over the last few weeks. In fact, it's become virtually impossible to pick up the console at all. That all changes for now, however, as Game has just listed this Mario Kart 8 bundle for £324.

That's not a bad price, considering the recent increases we saw from third-party sellers, and grabbing Mario Kart 8 at the same time is always going to be a win. You'll want to move faster than a golden mushroom to pick up this deal, however. This is an incredibly in-demand item, and we expect it to be out of stock within the next few hours.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch bundle deal may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch in stock at Game

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | £324 at Game

It's one per customer, and it's going to sell out in a matter of hours, but Game now has stock of a Nintendo Switch bundle sitting on its shelves. This is big for anyone desperately looking for a new console over the last few weeks, but you'll have to move fast.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons, screen protector, $20 eShop code | $289.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from GameStop is currently in stock, but you'll have to move fast. Animal Crossing has taken the quarantined world by storm, and bundles featuring the game and the in-demand console in one go are moving incredibly quickly right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles | £244 at Game

Game has replenished its stock of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles this week, and you can even save cash with a bundle deal as well. The games on offer include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

