Nikon Z50 gets surprising discount in this last-minute Christmas camera deal

Looking for a last-minute gift to give someone who needs a travel-friendly mirrorless camera? The brand new Nikon Z50 is a fine choice and Amazon has already given it a surprisingly good 12% discount.

You can now get the Nikon Z50 with the DX 16-50mm kit lens and FTZ adaptor for only £999. This makes it a great value starter kit for anyone who's looking to step up their photography game with a cutting-edge mirrorless camera, particularly if they already have a few Nikon F-mount lenses. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Nikon Z50 prices in your region.)

We reviewed the Nikon Z50 recently and found it to be a great alternative to the likes of the Fujifilm X-T30, thanks to its reliable hybrid autofocus system, impressive image quality and comfortable handling.

It's the latter that really marks it out from its rivals as a great option for anyone who's moving from a DSLR, with its deep, chunky grip helpful for keeping the camera steady and balancing out longer lenses.

Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm kit lens and FTZ adaptor: £1,129 £999 at Amazon

An excellent deal on the brand new Nikon Z50. This bundle comes with the 16-50mm kit lens and FTZ adaptor, for attaching existing F-mount lenses. The Z50 is one of the best mirrorless cameras for travel and general shooting, with

Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm kit lens: £989 £899.29 at Amazon

If you don't have any existing F-mount lenses, then this discount on the Z50 with just the kit lens is likely the better deal for you. The lack of an FTZ adaptor brings it under £900, which is a great price for such a new and capable APS-C mirrorless camera.

The Nikon Z50 was announced only two months ago in October 2019, so it's great to see it discounted so soon. It understandably remained close to its RRP during the Black Friday sales, but this deal brings the bundle with lens and FTZ adaptor under £1,000 for the first time.

If you don't need the FTZ adaptor, then there is also a 9% discount on the bundle with just the DX 16-50mm kit lens, which brings it down to £899.29. That means it now compares pretty favourably with its main rival, the Fujifilm X-T30, which is available for £839.

While the latter is also a great choice for those looking for a small mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z50 is the newer model and has superior handling and compatibility with Nikon's exciting Z mount lenses, which will steadily grow in number during 2020.

