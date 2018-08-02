Nikon gives us an even better look at its new mirrorless camera

Nikon is continuing to tease its upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera with the launch of a new video.

At just over 30 seconds long, the video charts the legacy of the company's famous F-mount lens mount. Starting with the original Nikon F SLR camera from 1959, a series of models flash past until we reach the Nikon D5, the company's flagship DSLR. The video then fades to black before revealing a very low-key profile shot of the new mirrorless camera.

It's the first time we've seen such a clear outline of the new camera and the new lens mount.

Focusing on the lens mount for a moment, and with Nikon already revealing that it has opted to swap to a new mount design for its new mirrorless camera, this video gives us a little more of an idea about what we can expect to see.

The video is supported with the caption: "Ever since the Nikon F film camera, generations of Nikon cameras have been built around the F mount. Building on that technology and DNA, Nikon is now aiming for new heights."

It's hard to say for certain, but it looks like the new lens mount is larger than the current F-mount, and dominates the front of the new camera. A larger diameter certainlay makes sense, as this will allow lens designers to engineer better and potentially faster optics.

Current rumors suggest the new Nikon mount will be 55mm wide (that's compared to 44mm for the F-mount), while it appears to have 11 contacts (compared to 10 for the F-mount).

