New Pam and Tommy trailer focuses on the fallout of the greatest love story ever sold

The second and final official trailer for Pam and Tommy, the upcoming biographical series, has landed online – and it doubles down on the promise of a show packed with drama and scandal.

With the limited series set to arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus in early February, the new teaser focuses on the fallout from the 1990s sex tape scandal involving Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee – with the duo portrayed by Lily James (Yesterday, The Pursuit of Love) and Sebastian Stan (Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Based on the infamous true story, Pam and Tommy will follow the events leading up to, during and after the shocking release of the couple's intimate recording on the internet in 1995.

Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), a disgruntled contractor, comes into possession of the pair's sex tape, which was filmed on their honeymoon after a whirlwind 96-hour romance that led to Anderson and Lee getting married. Fired by Motley Crew drummer Lee, and left unpaid for work he'd done, Gauthier teams up with Adult Video News (AVN) Hall of Famer 'Uncle Miltie' (Nick Offerman) to upload the sex tape, as well as distribute bootleg copies to would-be buyers, in retaliation.

Pam and Tommy will launch simultaneously on Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus Star (in the UK) on Wednesday, February 2. The first three episodes will land on both streaming platforms on release day, with subsequent entries arriving weekly.

Analysis: a public or private affair

The eight-part limited series, which Disney bills as a "love story, crime caper and cautionary tale", will explore both the personal and legal fallout from the scandal, which saw Anderson and Lee's marriage takes a significant beating – although the pair didn't end up divorcing until 1998.



Pam and Tommy's fictionalized version of events surrounding the real-life pair is sure to draw in viewers with its strong ensemble cast and engrossing storyline. But while it will likely entertain audiences throughout February and into early March, it also offers a thought-provoking look at issues around the intersection of celebrity and privacy – subjects that have become an increasing fascination for both the media and the public in recent years.

In an age where most forms of technology are at our fingertips, privacy and data protection laws are far more of an issue in 2022 than they were in the 1990s; but the central issue in cases such as that of Anderson and Lee – the extent to which celebrities who lead very public lives are entitled to privacy - remains contentious.