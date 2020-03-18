New iPad Pro 2020 release date, price, news and everything you need to know

Two new iPad Pro models have just been unveiled by Apple, upgrading the company's top-end tablet series.

The new iPads succeed 2018's iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, and they come with some upgraded specs such as new cameras and improved internals that we'll tell you about.

These are the top-end tablets that Apple make, so while you'll be paying a lot for one of these we fully expect them to be some of the best tablets money can buy.

Some observers had speculated that Apple might announce the iPhone 9 alongside its new iPads, but there doesn't seem to be any announcement from the company at this stage.

Below we've put together everything we know so far about the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 for 2020.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next generation of Apple's premium iPad Pro tablets

The next generation of Apple's premium iPad Pro tablets When is it out? Just announced, ready to buy now

Just announced, ready to buy now How much will it cost? A range of prices depending on size, but all rather pricey

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Pro models were announced on March 18, and you're able to buy them from today on Apple's online store. Apple has closed its physical stores for the foreseeable future owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company has still said the new iPad Pro will be on sale in stores from next week, but there aren't any specific details yet.

How much will these cost? We only have pricing confirmed for the UK and US, and we'll be sure to update prices for Australia as soon as possible.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is $799 / £769 / AU1,329 for the Wi-Fi model while the same storage size with cellular support is $949 / £919 / AU$1,579.

The 12.9-inch model starts at $999 / £969 / AU$1,649 and the cellular model comes in at $1,149 / £1,119 / AU$1,899. We'll be sure to include full pricing in this article as soon as possible.

New iPad Pro 2020 design and display

As in 2018, there are two models of the 2020 iPad Pro. You have the choice of one with an 11-inch display, or one with 12.9-inch.

It comes with 120Hz refresh rate, which should allow for a fast refreshing display that makes gaming and scrolling through your social media feeds look smoother than on standard 90Hz screens.

If you opt for the smaller display, you'll get a resolution of 2388 x 1668. The larger model has 2732 x 2048, and both offer 264 pixels per inch.

We don't know the exact specifics for the resolution of the display on the new iPad models but we'll be sure to put that here once we know it. Both tablets are available in either silver or space grey.

The bottom edge of the tablet comes with a USB-C port, but there's no 3.5mm headphone jack here for wired headsets. That's something Apple dropped on the iPad Pro 2018, and it hasn't made a return for this model.

iPad Pro 2020 software and key features

(Image credit: Apple)

iPadOS 13 will be up and running on the new iPads if you buy them on day one. You can expect software updates from Apple over the next couple of years too.

Previously, iPad products have used iOS software but last year the company spun out the software on its tablets to its own name. It works much the same, but there are a few improvements that are meant to help productivity.

The camera is where Apple seems to have mostly improved its new iPad. That isn't a big focus for many people, but this is aimed at those who want to experience augmented reality experiences on their iPad.

For the first time, Apple has included two rear cameras on the iPad Pro. One is a 12MP f/1.8 wide camera while the other is a 10MP f/2.4 aperture.

There is also a new feature called a LiDAR Scanner that is designed for depth-sensing capabilities. That should improve Portrait photography on your iPad, but it's mostly set to be used to improve augmented reality apps.

The scanner is capable of measuring the distance of items up to 5 meters away. The cameras are able to film in 4K too, so you can film your footage and edit it directly on the iPad.

If that's your intention, the new iPad comes with five microphones in an attempt to pick up cleaner audio than on previous products.

Apple says, "The combination of pro cameras, pro audio and the large display make iPad Pro a versatile mobile studio for creative pros including filmmakers, video professionals, podcasters and other content creators."

New iPad Pro 2020 specs and performance

Apple's new A12Z Bionic Chip is inside the tablet, and while we've yet to be able to test it Apple's claims on paper seem strong. The company says this chip is designed for demanding tasks like "editing 4K video or designing 3D models".

Apple also claims the iPad Pro is now "more powerful than most Windows PC laptops". We've yet to see the evidence to back up that claim, but we'll ask Apple where it has got its details from.

There are lots of storage options for the iPad Pro 2020, and both models have the same amount of variants. The lowest is 128GB, then if you need more there's 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options.

As ever, Apple doesn't offer the option for adding a microSD card in so whatever storage you buy you'll be stuck with.

You have the choice of a Wi-Fi-only model, or a cellular version. Note that this is just a 4G version, and Apple's new tablet won't be able to connect to emerging 5G networks like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G can.

Apple hasn't shared with us the exact battery capacity specs, but it claims all models will be able to last up to 10 hours of watching video or internet browsing over Wi-Fi. That claim drops to nine hours if you're using a cellular network.

New iPad Pro 2020 Magic Keyboard and accessories

(Image credit: Apple)

As you'd expect, the second-gen Apple Pencil will work with the new iPad. If you own the original, that won't be compatible with this product as it charges via Lightning and the new iPads have USB-C connectors.

There is a new keyboard attachment from Apple that the company is calling the Magic Keyboard. It has a specific hinge that hasn't been included on previous accessories allowing for adjusted viewing angles up to 130 degrees.

The keys are backlit for the first time on an iPad keyboard, and the company calls it protective too. We assume that means it will protect the display when folded up in your bag.

The worst part? It's set to cost $299 / £299 (about AU$500).

This is a breaking story, so please bear with us as we update this story with the latest information. The below is information we've previously heard about the new tablets, and will be updated soon.