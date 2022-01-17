Need a cheap soundbar? Then don't miss this Bose Solo 5 deal

If you're on the hunt for a cheap soundbar to boost your TV's audio, this excellent deal from Amazon on the Bose Solo 5 might be right up your street.

In the UK, Amazon has reduced the price of the soundbar from £239.95 to just £149.99, saving you nearly £90 – but you'll need to be quick, as this deal is set to expire on Jan 27. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

While the Bose Solo 5 has dropped to £125 in the past, this is still a great deal on a soundbar from a trusted brand.

Today's best soundbar deal

Bose Solo 5 Sound System: £239.95 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £89.96 - This simple soundbar from Bose will boost your TV's audio without breaking the bank. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a 3.5mm AUX input, and a dialogue mode to make mumbling actors sound clearer.

While we haven't tested the Bose Solo 5 for ourselves, our friends at What Hi-Fi?commended it for its compact size, ease of use, and good clarity when it comes to dialogue.

The Bose Solo 5 isn't the best-sounding soundbar on the market, but it will certainly offer an improvement on your TV's built-in speakers, and its simple setup makes it ideal for anyone looking for an easy way to start building a home cinema system.

It comes with a universal remote that lets you control your Blu-ray player, Bluetooth connected devices, and games consoles – which is handy as this soundbar doesn't offer HDMI connectivity, which means you can't use your regular TV remote to control it.

Having launched in 2016, the Bose Solo 5 Sound System doesn't come with some of the specs you might expect from newer soundbars, like Dolby Atmos support or HDMI eARC connectivity. However, higher-spec soundbars cost considerably more than the Bose Solo 5, and it's a cheap and cheerful option for anyone on a budget.

Not in the UK? We've rounded up the best Bose Solo 5 prices in your region below: