Morrisons launches vegan essentials food box for home delivery – now has something for everyone

Morrisons has launched a vegan essentials food box that contains a selection of ingredients and products for £35.

Morrisons online might have struggled to meet demand for online food delivery during the pandemic, but the supermarket's food box service continues to be a useful option. Clearly it’s been popular, as Morrisons has slowly expanded its range of food boxes and now offers something for everyone.

The food boxes began with a simple essentials range, which made stocking up your cupboard a lot easier, but now there are boxes catering for dietary conditions too. You can purchase a gluten free food box, vegetarian essentials box, a meat box, and assorted fish box. Morrisons has also previously created boxes for specific occasions, such as a Ramadan essentials box and an afternoon tea for two VE Day box.

The vegan food box was put together after Morrisons received a number of requests from customers. Tessa Callaghan, Morrisons’ head of food boxes, said: "Many of our vegan customers have got in touch to ask whether we could create a food box for them. We’ve sourced some of the best vegan food for this food box as we continue to play our full part in feeding the nation during these unprecedented times."

Morrisons has recently started offering flowers on its food box website, too, with three types of bouquets available for £20.

How it works

If you haven’t ordered a food box from Morrisons, it’s super simple to do so. Simply create a Morrisons account (or log in if you already have one), choose your box, and then pick your delivery date.

The boxes are delivered by DPD, and therefore there’s a much greater availability. There’s also the option to have the box delivered the next day if you order before 3pm.