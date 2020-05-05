Morrisons launches a new afternoon tea essentials food box to celebrate VE day

Morrisons is commemorating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a new afternoon tea for two VE day essentials box.

The timely box is stuffed full of British tea-time favourites, including scones, jam, clotted cream, lemon and bakewell tarts, cheese and onion sandwich filler and, of course, bags of tea and milk.

The afternoon tea for two boxes, which are priced at £15, join the growing list of Morrisons food boxes which can be delivered contact-free to your door. The service is a great option if you need to stock up on essentials or can’t find a free food delivery slot.

Tea, anyone?

The selection of Morrisons food boxes has continued to grow over recent weeks, and now includes a Ramadan food box, gluten-free food box and even an assorted fish box. The boxes are delivered by DPD, and we’ve seen good availability – unlike with the supermarket’s own home delivery service which has struggled to cope with demand. That being said, the page for the afternoon tea for two food box is currently down.

Unsurprisingly, VE Day street parties have been cancelled this year, so kudos for Morrisons for thinking outside (or inside?) the box to help the nation celebrate this important anniversary at home.