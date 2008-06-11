iPhone SDK is still in beta

After the furore surrounding Mr Steve Jobs keynote speech, the iPhone 2.0 firmware is still in beta testing, as the latest update was released to the hungry iPhone developers.

Although the firmware - which is set to bring a slew of new changes, such as improved handwriting recognition and a spanky new calculator - is due sometime this summer, likely July, the improvement are still ongoing, hinting at the SDK not being quite ready.

The change from SDK five to six to seven has not been great; mostly just fixes for bugs etc that have cropped up in the development process.

But given Apple’s marketing hype, we’re less generous in forgiving it if the company fails to deliver the SDK on time, so let’s hope this beta testing phase ends soon.