O2 adds tablets, including New Nexus 7 and Xperia Z2, to Refresh contracts

O2 is offering Brits the chance to pick up a high-end tablet without paying anything upfront after adding slates to its popular Refresh contacts for the first time.

Customers can grab tablets like the New Google Nexus 7 and the Sony Xperia Z2 buy making a monthly payment towards the cost of the device, plus a data plan on a 24-month contract.

For example, O2 is offering the 32-inch 4G LTE version of the Nexus 7 2 for £25 a month, which equates to £10 towards the device and £15 a month for 3GB of 3G and 4G data.

Considering Google asks £299 for the tablet on the Google Play Store, users are effectively making a £50 saving over time, when signing up for the data plan.

Upgrade at any time

The Refresh plans give customers the opportunity to upgrade their tablet at any given time by paying off the remaining balance on their current device.

Once the device itself is paid off, users can either pick a newer model or keep their current device and only pay the monthly data tariff.

Other tablets available at this time are the Huawei MediaPad M1 8.0 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1

Via TrustedReviews