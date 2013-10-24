Google Nexus 10 leak suggests new Asus slate imminent

The new Nexus 10 has taken a step closer to reality as a press render of the 10-inch slate leaks online, potentially revealing the styling of another Asus-made tablet.

We're still waiting with for Google to make some new product announcements, with the launch of the new Nexus 10 tablet expected to coincide with the Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat update.

The folks over at PhoneArena received the render in question from an anonymous tipster, so it's difficult to tell whether it's legit or not - as we all know these things can be easily PhotoShopped in just a few minutes.

Is that KitKat?

While the image itself gives little away, it appears the tablet in question is sporting the rounded finish found on the new Nexus 7, and that could be a fresher version of Android on screen - possibly the aforementioned KitKat update.

Previous rumours suggest the Nexus 10 (2013) will sport a beefed up quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Screen resolution on the 10.1-inch display is tipped to stay at the 2560 x 1600 mark, so the same as the original Nexus 10 and making it slightly more defined than the iPad Air.

As for a Nexus 10 release date we're still clutching at straws and while we keep our fingers firmly crossed Google will make an announcement before the end of October, as each day ticks by it becomes increasingly more unlikely. November, then?