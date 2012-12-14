EE looks to cash in further with 4G Android tablet tariffs

EE has lifted the lid on its first Android tablet tariffs using its superfast 4G network, and like the mobile plans the prices are rather eye-watering.

The first two tablets on offer are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 LTE and Google Nexus 7, with the latter bundled with Huawei's E589 Mobile Wi-Fi unit.

If you fancy the Galaxy Note 10.1 then you'll need to cough up £249.99 upfront and then £25.99 a month over two years for just 3GB of data – £873.75 in total.

There's no unlimited data plan, and the 8GB offering demands £35.99 per month for 24 months, plus £99.99 up front – that's £963.75 all in.

Pricey

Sadly there's not much relief if you opt for the smaller Nexus 7; the 3GB 4G tariff requires you stump up £49.99 for the tablet and then £24.99 per month over two years, which totals £649.75, seemingly excessive for a tablet which starts at £159 (albeit that's for the Wi-Fi only, 16GB model).

If you fancy moving up to 8GB then you'll need to shell out the same per month as you would with the Galaxy Note 10.1, although the up front cost is only £29.99.

We can't see too many people rushing to get their hands on these price plans, especially as there are cheaper 3G data deals to be had which will more than suffice for most users.