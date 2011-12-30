Acer Iconia Tab A700 to make bow at CES 2012?

Acer will reportedly show off its Tegra 3 toting Iconia Tab A700 at CES 2012, with suggestions that the tablet could finally make a more public appearance early next year.

According to Russian site NoMobile.ru the next generation tablet from Acer is all set to make a splash at CES 2012 in January, with the suggestion that the Iconia Tab A700 release date could be as early as march.

The Iconia Tab A700 is picking up attention because it is a slimmer, lighter and more powerful version of the Iconia Tab A200.

Tegra-ful

The A200 sports a now familiar 1GHz Tegra 2 processor, but its altogether sexier brother will bring a brand spanking new Tegra 3 processor from Nvidia.

Other specs include an impressive 650 gram weight, 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 5MP camera, along with SIM and micro-USB slots.

Of course, TechRadar will be heading over to Acer's CES 2012 stand to check out the tablet and give it a thorough test, so check back for our early impressions from Vegas next month.

Via Engadget