Buffalo launches portable storage disk

A portable silicon storage disk, available in three capacities, has been launched by Buffalo Technology for the first time in the UK.

The MicroStation connects using USB and is designed with laptop users in mind. The lack of moving parts and a shock-resistant chassis minimises the risk of damage and thus data loss.

It is a lightweight device weighing between 56-60g with dimensions of 57 x 14 x 89mm. It doesn't need an external power supply and it transfers up to 35MB/s via USB 2.0/1.1.

Auto back-up

Further security is offered with the inclusion of the company's Memeo AutoBackup Sofware along with its Secure Lock Encryption software for working with Windows.

It comes with a 2-year warranty and is currently available from Dabs.com, Insight, and Misco. Approximate pricing for the 32, 64 and 100GB versions is respectively – £115 for the SHD-UHR32GS, £230 for the SHD-UHR64GS, and £344 for the SHD-UHR100GS.