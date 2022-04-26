Microsoft Teams update solves a frustrating problem for an overlooked user group

Audio player loading…

Microsoft is working on a new update for Teams that will make it even easier to place and receive calls using its online collaboration tool.

Besides video conferencing and workplace chat, Teams can also be used to make and receive calls in the same way one would do so with a business phone system. This is especially useful for call queue agents that need to route calls to others in their organization that can help with a particular issue or question.

According to a support document from Microsoft, call queues provide a greeting message, music while people are waiting on hold, call routing in First In, First Out (FIFO) order and handling options for both queue overflow and timeout.

Up until now though, call queue agents that used their own smartphone to route calls often had recipients call back their personal lines as opposed to their organization’s call queue number.

Dynamic caller ID for call queue agents

According to a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, call queue agents can now place calls from Teams’ Calls app using a call queue phone number as their caller ID.

Although this isn’t the biggest update to Teams, it can ensure that a call is properly identified by a recipient and that they call back the call queue number instead of a call queue agent’s personal line.

In a separate post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft has revealed that it will be adding the option to delete call history in June of this year. Once this feature rolls out, it will allow call history users to hide call history records from their call history view.

While a VoIP phone could be a good investment for those working from home, Microsoft has continued to improve the calling abilities in Teams so that employees can call co-workers, partners and customers using their existing Android smartphone or iPhone.