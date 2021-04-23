Microsoft Teams for macOS is getting some love

After recently rolling out native notification support for Microsoft Teams on Windows 10, Microsoft is busy working on bringing the feature to macOS.

According to a post on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the software giant will soon enable Mac users to choose whether they want to have Teams notifications delivered as native notifications on macOS. However, while the feature is scheduled to release this month, it is still in development.

In a statement, Microsoft explained that bringing native notification support to macOS will take a bit more time than originally planned based on early testing, saying:

“Based on learning’s from our early rings, we have made the decision to make additional changes before we proceed with the rollout. We will deliver a new Message center post once we are ready to proceed with the rollout. Thank you for your patience.”

Native notifications on macOS

Once native notification support for macOS finally rolls out in Teams, Mac users will be able to see notifications from their channels in the operating system's notification center. These notifications will appear in the same way as ones from other apps do in macOS.

To get started using native notifications in Teams on Mac, users will need to ensure that their devices are running macOS 10.14 or higher. They will also be optional and Microsoft won't change the the notification system in its video conferencing software without a user's permission.

Microsoft also recently updated Teams for macOS with a new feature that allows other meeting participants to hear the sound of audio playing from a user's MacBook when they share their screen during a call.

Whether you're using Windows 10 or macOS, Microsoft Teams has quickly become the go-to service for many organizations that want to ensure their teams stay connected while working from home.

