Microsoft E3 2019 live blog: we're here and ready for the Xbox Two

Vic Hood

We're live from the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

We'll be bringing you all the biggest Xbox news and announcements as they happen. So what are we expecting? The worst kept secret of the show is probably the unveiling of the next Xbox console (or consoles as the case may be). Microsoft has already been teasing Xbox Scarlett in its countdown videos for the show and there's been plenty of rumors to back up the theory that this conference will be focusing on hardware.

Additionally, we're expecting more on Microsoft's cloud-streaming service Project xCloud, a host of unannounced games - perhaps launch titles for the Xbox Two - and details on tiles such as Halo Infinite, Fable 4 and Gears 5.

So get ready to jump in, it's going to be one heck of a ride...