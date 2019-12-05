The brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already seeing fantastic deals

16-inch MacBook Pro deals are already dropping just three weeks after Apple's latest luxury laptop was released, both in the US and UK. It's pretty rare to see discounts like this on such new products from Apple, so if you're after Apple's top of the range, supercharged laptop you're in for a real treat.

The16-inch MacBook Pro offers configurations with up to 8TB of SSD storage. At those specs you're not exactly dropping some spare change, however. More reasonable configurations can still offer blindingly fast processors with a massive 1TB of SSD storage for prices that, while still not the cheapest around, are more in line with MacBook Pro deal expectations. Plus, with these 16-inch MacBook Pro deals, you're taking a nice wedge of cash off the price of Apple's latest powerhouse.

There are massive specs on offer here, all working together to deliver blisteringly fast speeds even down to its most humble configuration (if you can call a 6-core 9th gen i7 processor humble). Keeping all that power in place is a larger than usual 16-inch shell also sporting an improved Retina display. You're also getting the largest battery capacity of any MacBook ever released - and from the configurations on offer, it sounds like it needs it.

You'll find around $150-$200 / up to £261 off this luxury laptop below.

US 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB | $2,399.99 $2,249.99 at B&H

Save $150 on the latest MacBook Pro. This 16-inch model is barely out of its release window and is already getting amazing discounts at B&H this week. This model comes with a 512GB SSD, six-core 9th generation i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at B&H

This massive 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is certainly not the biggest available today, but it's probably the biggest many would consider shelling out for. This configuration offers an eight-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. View Deal

UK 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,300 £2,176 at BT

The latest MacBook Pro to hit store shelves offers some pretty eye-watering configurations. Thanks to this rare deal from BT, you can pick up a relatively affordable version of the 16-inch MacBook for £124 off.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 1TB | £2,799 £2,537 at Amazon

This 1TB SSD configuration is discounted by £261 at Amazon this week. You're getting a stunning eight-core 9th generation i9 processor and 16GB of RAM to go with that blindingly massive SSD. Plus, a good chunk off the price tag makes this luxury laptop just that little bit more affordable.

