Google Pixel 6 launch event live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launch event is set to happen later today where we'll hear all the details about the next flagship Android phones sporting the latest Android 12 software - and we're here to give you the lowdown as it happens (as well as insight and commentary throughout the day).

If you're planning to tune in, the October 19 launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 4am in AEDT on October 20). You'll be able to watch the launch on Google's official website and we've got a guide on how to watch the Google Pixel 6 live stream too.

What do we expect to see today? We've got the full scoop for you here - but if you can't be bothered with all that clicking and scrolling, here's the bones of what we expect to see:

We will see...

This one is easy - we're going to see the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - although we know more about the latter model here. We know the Pixel 6 will have the new Tensor chip from Google - both will - but we need to wait to hear the full spec list.

We do know a bit more about the Pixel 6 Pro, which is heavily rumored to have a larger 6.67-inch screen, a 120Hz refresh rate on said display and oodles of MP in the multiple cameras.

And then there's Android 12 - which has confusingly already appeared, but not quite - which will get a far greater showing today.

We might see...

(Image credit: Future)

Google isn't bad at springing the odd surprise at its events, and the Google Pixel Fold has been heavily rumored for a while.

The rumors have been spreading around around this handset for years - but as foldable phones really start to become mainstream (thanks Samsung), this could be the day Google shows off something. Maybe not a handset for this year, but a prototype to show it has some skin in this game.

The Google Pixel Buds could make an appearance - we've not heard many rumors, but then again we didn't hear many before last year's Pixel Buds appeared - so there's a good chance a yearly refresh is possible.

Also heavily rumored: Google Pixel Pass, which would reportedly combine the all of Google's subcriptions (although nobody wants YouTube Premium, come on...) and a yearly hardware refresh for the latest Pixel phone.

We won't see...

We sadly don't think an official confirmation of the heavily rumored Google Pixel Watch is incoming, mostly because we reckon Google is saving that for the Fitbit brand it's acquired.

That said, we're disappointed in that, as it would be great to see Google offer something different to the Galaxy Watch 4 in the war against the Apple Watch 7, as the Cupertino brand is dominating the smartwatch sales charts.

And then there's the Pixel 6a - we think this is likely to happen next year, as the low-cost variant of the phone makes more sense in March or April 2022... otherwise it will just compete with today's new phones.