It's-a me, a fantastic Lego Super Mario deal saving you loads of coins on a big bundle

Though the Prime Day deals are getting long in the tooth, a few brand-new deals have been popping up, and we've just spotted a Lego deal that's definitely worth your attention.

Three Lego Super Mario kits are available in a bundle - they usually cost £135 but are reduced to just £80, saving you over £50 on the triple-threat bonanza.

Included in the Prime Day Lego deal is the Starter Course you need to buy to use the Super Mario Lego sets, plus a giant adventure-maker kit and the Wiggler's Poison Swamp expansion.

The Lego Super Mario sets work best when you've got a few to play with in concert, so this Prime Day deal is great if you've been looking to try out the kits for you or your kid.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego Super Mario deal on Prime Day

The Lego Super Mario sets let you construct your own video-game-themed adventure, using sets to recreate the world map of Mario games to play with.

As a result, you get the most out of the sets if you own quite a few of them, not just the starter set that kicks you off.

That's why this bundle is good - it lets you get three different sets, so you've got lots to play with right from the beginning.

More Lego Super Mario deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Super Mario from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals